Debrah Jean Sampson Kilburn

Debrah Jean Sampson Kilburn, 67, of Washington, passed peacefully in her sleep following a lengthy illness.

She was born October 13, 1952, in Washington, a daughter of the late Earl S. Sampson and Betty Jean Mull Sampson.

Debrah was a member of Lone Pine Christian Church.

She enjoyed crocheting and reading.

In 1970, she married John R. Kilburn, who survives.

Also surviving are three children, Gina (Rich Shamitko) McNamara of Meadow Lands, David E. Kilburn of Washington and Skyler J. Burch of Washington; two sisters, Sandra Sue (Jerry) Clutter and Janice Sampson, both of Washington; four granddaughters, Amanda (Tyler Kelsey) Barrett of Washington, Jennifer (Matthew) Flohr of Indiana, Jamie (Jordan) Ike of Washington and Katherine Poborski of Jeanette; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7 p.m., the time of service, Tuesday, December 17, at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with Pastor Douglas Shoaff officiating.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 16, 2019
