Delazon William Freier Jr.
1946 - 2020
Delazon William Freier Jr., 74, of Washington, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Donnell House, with his family by his side.

He was born August 28, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, a son of the late Delazon William Freier Sr., and Lura Gear Freier.

Mr. Freier worked as a machine operator at Findley-Clay and Abex Corporation, and retired from the Observer-Reporter, where he worked in maintenance.

He loved working on cars and tinkering in his garage. He also enjoyed crafts and painting.

Mr. Freier was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam War. For his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Rifle Marksmanship Ribbon. He was honorable discharged on February 16, 1970.

On June 5, 1970, he married Linda McWee, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Delazon William Freier III of Washington; a daughter, Tammie Durila of Allenport; a sister, Elaine (Butch) Drury of Lafayette, Tenn.; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Marjorie Choma; niece Melissa Choma; and long-time family friends, the Mazon family.

Deceased is a brother, Gary Freier.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
