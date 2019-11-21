Della E. Rider Smith Regal, 88, of Fayette City, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, in Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown.

She was born August 4, 1931, in Charleroi, a daughter of Henry Rider and Mable Bailey Rider.

She was a member of Charleroi Senior Center and Charleroi Garden Club, and enjoyed crafts, knitting and was an avid gardener. She was a lifelong resident of the Mon Valley.

She is survived by her son, Joseph A. Smith and wife Patricia of Charleroi; sister Mildred Cappelli of Las Vegas, Nev.; five grandchildren, Nicole Geary and husband William of Charleroi, Jaclyn Mitrik and husband Andrew of Houston, Bobby Jo Fordanich of Belle Vernon, Trina Heady and Harold Heady Jr.; great-grandchildren Brynn Geary, Mercer Geary, Mia Mitrik and Cooper Mitrik, and also additional great-grandchildren; and nephew and nieces Walter and Dolly Regal, Tony and Angela Regal, Nicole and Eugene Gillock, Nick Antal, and Ed and Debbie Antal, Ron and Patty Regal. She is also survived by numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 42 years, Leopold Regal; daughter Carolyn Heady; three brothers, Robert, Harold and Duncan Rider; and three grandchildren, Richard, Rita and Lita Smith.

Private interment will be held in the Belle Vernon Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were handled by Eley/McCrory Funeral Home Inc.