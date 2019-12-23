Della M. Adams, 95, of Canton Township, died Saturday, December 21, 2019, in Southmont of Presbyterian SeniorCare, Washington.

She was born September 6, 1924, in Canton Township, a daughter of the late Fred "Shorty" and Violet Gray McCready.

Della was a life member of the former Broad Street Baptist Church and a current member of Fairhill Manor Christian Church.

She worked as a glass decorator at The Washington Company and also as a customer service representative for U.S. Airways.

In her free time, Della enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. She was a longtime volunteer with the Washington Hospital Auxiliary.

On January 8, 1941, she married Eugene L. Adams Sr., who died September 14, 1996.

Surviving are two sons, Eugene L. (Linda) Adams, Jr. of Valencia and Randy L. (Peggy) Adams of Washington; a granddaughter, Lynne (Douglas) Wright; and two great-grandsons, Chance and Logan Wright.

Deceased are a brother, William "Bud" McCready, and two sisters, Anna Mary Mitchell and Margaret Vrable.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, December 26, 2019, in Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either Washington Area Humane Society, www.washingtonpashelter.org, or Washington Hospital Auxiliary, 155 Wilson Avenue, Washington.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.