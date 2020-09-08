Delores A. Spencer, 75, of Washington, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 3, 2020, in the Donnell House, Concordia Hospice of Washington, with her family by her side. She was born July 26, 1945, in Washington, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Sunday Brach.

Mrs. Spencer was a 1963 graduate of Trinity High School. She was employed as an LPN at Washington Hospital for 10 years from where she retired. Mrs. Spencer enjoyed reading, spending time with her faithful dog, "Buddy" and taking care of her grandchildren. She was a member of the Beta Sorority. Mrs. Spencer will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

On June 26, 1965, she married Richard "Dick" Spencer, who died April 22, 2016. She had missed him terribly after his passing.

Surviving are two daughters, Dea (Lloyd Durbin) Spencer of Washington and Danielle Spencer of Washington; a son, Richard "Dicky" (April) Spencer of West Alexander; two brothers, Frank (Helen) Brach of Washington and Arnold (Pam) Brach of Washington; six grandchildren, Levi, Angelena, Dillion, Diamond, Paige and Ian; and five greatgrandchildren, Melina, Jacob, Addison, Giovanni and McKenna. Several nieces and nephews; along with her dear friend, Sally Pallesco also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Spencer was preceded in death by a sister, Antonette Brach.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation and burial will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor / director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.

