Delores J. Cheroki, 86, of Monessen, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born in Richeyville, a daughter of the late Henry and Anna Marcovitch Haftman.

Delores was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Monessen and the Order of Eastern Star.

Surviving are her significant other of 32 years, Stephen "Bud" Columbus; daughters Deborah and husband Gary Grolemund, and Cheryl and husband Rocky DeStefano; a brother, Don and wife Chris Haftman; grandchildren Ryan, Rachel, Erica, Jessica and Eric, and Rudy and Stephanie; a great-grandson, Jonah; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Cheroki; great-granddaughter Lillian Mae Schoenian; brothers Ed, Bernard, Robert, Henry Haftman; and a sister, Lillian.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rhome Funeral Home Inc., 1209 Grand Boulevard, Monessen, where friends will be welcomed from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 12. Funeral services will be held at St. Pauls Lutheran Church of Monessen at 11 a.m. Friday, December 13. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Monessen.

