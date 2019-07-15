Delores June Shaffer, 74, of Avella, passed away early Saturday morning, July 13, 2019, in South Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center, Canonsburg.

She was born June 4, 1945, in War, W.Va., daughter of the late Susanne Bolen Terry.

Mrs. Shaffer attended Avella High School and had worked for Cintas in Bridgeville for 12 years.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She spent most of her life as a caregiver for various nursing homes and for her husband of 54 years.

Mrs. Shaffer loved to be outside planting flowers, and in her later years, she found enjoyment coloring and collecting glass figurines.

In November 1964, she married Fred S. Shaffer who passed away April 5, 2019.

Surviving are three daughters, Peggy Miller of Wellsburg, W.Va., Catherine Coen of Washington and Delores "Dee" Shaffer (John Doleno) of Avella; and a son, Fred Shaffer Jr. (Marcia Smith) of Washington; six grandchildren, Megan Miller, Randy and Erin Coen, Brad and Mackenzie Shaffer, and Cheyenne Doleno; and a great-granddaughter, Lily.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are a brother, John Terry, and a son-in-law, Rick Miller.

Friends and family will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, in Jerome A. Stefkovich Funeral Home Inc., 18 Campbell Street, Avella, PA 15312.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.