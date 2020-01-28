Delores "Dee" Kuhn Burd, of Eldersville, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, entered into heaven at home on Sunday morning, January 26, 2020, with peace and grace, with her family at her side.

She was born June 20, 1933 in Burton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Glenn and Lucy Pearl Lemley Kuhn. She graduated from Hundred High School, Hundred, W.Va. as valedictorian of the Class of 1951. She later attended Steubenville Business College.

Walking through life and always by her side was her best friend and devoted husband of nearly 62 years, Howard C. Burd, whom she married on May 2, 1958, in Florence.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her three children, Barbara Warzynski of Weirton, W.Va., Kathy (Anthony) Mattioli of Austin Lake, Ohio and Mark (Nancy) Burd of Burgettstown; loving grandmother of four grandchildren, Laura (James) Trifonoff, Adam Jeskey, Erin Marie (Matthew) Burd Grady and Marko Burd; and one great-grandaughter, Finley Mae Trifonoff, her pride and joy.

She is also survived by a brother, Orville Glen Kuhn of Augusta, W.Va.; and a sister, Jacqueline Hammond (Rick) of Shinnston, W.Va.

She was employed immediately after high school at Weirton Steel and Gerbo's Drive-In, a curbside diner on Pennsylvania Avenue in Weirton. Dee opened Weirton Secretarial Service with her friend, Sally Guzzo. After her children were grown, she went back to work with Betz Chemical in McDonald and Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department. Together with Howard, they operated a successful convenient store in Weirton and a direct marketing business, Burd Enterprises.

She fulfilled a life of giving to those she loved and to those that needed her help. Dee cherished her time gardening, sewing, canning and researching healthy eating and homeopathic remedies and care. Politically knowledgeable on all levels, she would not miss Quinn and Rose on the radio or Fox News. When asked about a recipe, Dee would modestly say, "Oh, I just put some things together – I added until it looked right". A devout Christian, she loved Jesus and prayed deeply and personally for each member of her family and friends. She gave back to the community as the Girl Scout Leader for Troop 3630 and as a Parent-Teacher Association President for the Eldersville Grade School. Dee was known for her homemade black raspberry jelly, which was a much-coveted Christmas gift by her family and friends together with her cranberry salad at all holiday events. Most recently, she enjoyed sharing all the old reruns and the Carol Burnett Show on MeTV with Howard by her side.

Dee received wonderful care from her caregiver Chalon Huggins Howe along with Chrissy Bube, Nicole "Niki" Katzmeyer and several other women.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, where services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 31 with the Rev. Kenn Jacobs officiating. Interment in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville will be held privately.