Delores M. "Dolly" Fiem, 90, of West Alexander, formerly of Eighty Four, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, in Presbyterian SeniorCare's Southmont, Washington.

She was born August 6, 1929, in Cuba, N.Y., a daughter of the late Clayton and Irene Campbell Wade.

Mrs. Fiem was a 1947 graduate of Port Allegheny High School and also a graduate of the Alvernia School of Practical Nursing at St. Francis Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Washington Hospital for 20 years and also Woodville State Hospital Pittsburgh for 20 years.

Dolly enjoyed Gaither Brothers gospel, reading, crossword puzzles, gardening, flowers and watching Walker Texas Ranger.

Surviving are four children, Anthony Fiem (Diane) of Charleston, S.C., Alan Fiem (Mary Ann) of Raleigh, N.C., Russell Fiem of Monongahela and Doreen Burnsworth (Matthew) of West Alexander; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her husband, Louis Fiem, who died December 26, 1975; a son, John Fiem; two brothers, Ed and John Wade; a sister, Teresa Ellis.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 7, in the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, with Pastor Duane Wolfe officiating. Interment will follow in Beallsville Cemetery.

