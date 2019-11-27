Delores M. "Dolly" Mazza, 88, of Houston, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in her home.

She was born May 26, 1931, in Muse, a daughter of Michael and Agnes Gregosky.

Mrs. Mazza was a graduate of Cecil High School.

Dolly had worked at Continental Can and Thorofare in Canonsburg and for more than 50 years, and was an Avon representative.

She was a member of the Slovene National Benefit Society and enjoyed bowling.

On October 24, 1953, she married Samuel G. Mazza, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Bruce Mazza and wife Mary Beth of Houston, and Michael Mazza and wife Lucinda of Hollis, N.H.; four grandchildren, Katie, Adam, Hannah and Cpl. Lindsey Mazza; and several nieces and nephews.

Two brothers and two sisters are deceased.

At Dolly's request, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

