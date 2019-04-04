Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores Sweesy-St. Esprit.

Delores Sweesy-St. Esprit, 87, of Ohioville, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Brighton Township. Born February 5, 1932, in Beaver Falls, she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Ethel Fields. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Norman St. Esprit, and a grandson, Patrick W. Holmes.

She is survived by two sons, Larry St. Esprit and fiancee Cheryl of Sarasota, Fla., and Michael St. Esprit and wife Sheila of Washington; two daughters; Diane Erickson and husband Terry of New Brighton, and Norma Jean St. Esprit of Beaver. She is also survived by a sister, Mary Lou Humm; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchilden.

Delores will be sadly missed by her loving dog "Gizmo."

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Gabauer Funeral Home, 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, PA 15066, www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, in the funeral home, with Pastor Donald MacNeil officiating. Interment will be private.