Deloris Jane Lapensky, 89, of Washington, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

She was born February 8, 1930, in McConnells Mills, a daughter of Robert and Josephine Howcroft Malone.

On November 24, 1954, she married Harry Lapensky, who died December 17, 2012.

Mrs. Lapensky enjoyed crocheting, bird watching, gardening and playing cards.

Surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Deceased are three brothers, Donald, Chuck and William Malone, and two sisters, Doris Rossi and Elizabeth Cumer.

Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., the time of services, Tuesday, March 26, in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057. Interment will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.