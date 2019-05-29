Our beautiful friend Deloris Louise Mersky-Hubsch, 84, peacefully passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, in St. Clair Hospital, Mt. Lebanon. Louise coped with several serious health conditions for many years and remained with us as long as possible.

Louise, born in Portage, grew up in Johnstown, until she joined the U.S. Army. She decided to serve in both the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. She spent most of her life living in Washington, where she worked as a nurse at Washington Hospital. Louise worked for 15 years at Mayview State Hospital, from where she later retired.

She resided at the Grand Residence Assisted Living facility from November 2014 unto May 2019. She was beloved by many residents and staff members at the Grand Residence. Her greatest pride in life came from being a nurse and caring for people.

Her many talents included playing the accordion, singing, being a seamstress for Bobbie Brooks and cooking and baking for her extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her only son, William J. Mersky, who passed away in 1984; her parents, Joseph and Adeline; and two siblings, Joe and Alvena.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Margie "Margie" Mersky; her husband, Donald P. Hubsch; three stepchildren, Dorothy, Don Jr. and Sandy; two brothers, Leo and Joe; and two sisters, Gloria and Valeria.

Funeral arrangements are by All Counties Cremation Services, 164 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317, 724-705-4580.

A family ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, with military honors for her service to our country. A celebration of life for Louise, for family and friends, will be held at a later date in June.

The family requests donations be made to Lymphedema Treatment Act, https://lymphedematreatmentact.org.