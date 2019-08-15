Deloris M. Young, 92, of Jefferson, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home.

She was born October 13, 1926, in Phillips, Fayette County, a daughter of the late Elmer and Susie Stouffer Miller.

She was a 1944 graduate of Jefferson High School.

On May 21, 1946, she married William D. Young, who passed away August 8, 1983.

Doloris had worked as a clerk at Knight's Market and Stilwell's Grocery in Jefferson.

She was a member of Jefferson United Methodist Church, the Jefferson Senior Citizens, and the American Legion Auxiliary. Deloris was an honorary member of the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary. She enjoyed the ladies card club.

Surviving are a sister, Agatha Virgin of Jefferson; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two sons, Douglas Young and Bruce Young; and a sister, Gloria Dunseath.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 16, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, with the Rev. Richard Bowser officiating, followed by interment in Greene County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jefferson United Methodist Church, 190 Washington Street, Jefferson, PA 15344.

Condolences may be offered at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.