Denis "Dink" Meighen, 79, of Washington, died Monday, July 27, 2020, in his home.

He was born May 20, 1941, in Washington, a son of the late Denis A. and Mary Crouse Meighen.

A graduate of Trinity High School, he was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Denis served in the United States Army Reserves.

Mr. Meighen worked as an operating engineer for McAnallen Brothers for 30 years. He was a member of the Union of Operating Engineers Local #66.

A member of the Anawanna Club, he enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Denis coached little league for his sons and loved spending time with his family.

On July 10, 1965, he married Nancy McGinnis, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Denis Patrick (Susan) Meighen and Benjamin (Holli) Meighen, both of Washington; two daughters, Eve (Kenneth) Hrabar of McMurray and Wendy (Joe) Machak of Washington; a sister, Teresa Harper of Whitehall; eight grandchildren, Kaleigh Snider, Kyle Hrabar, Seth Meighen, Lauren Meighen, Ellie Hrabar, Brogan Meighen, Riley Meighen and Mykenna Meighen; a brother-in-law, Charlie (Debbie) McGinnis; a sister-in-law, Dolly Meighen; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a brother, Gary Meighen.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

