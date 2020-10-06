1/
Denise Ann Church
Denise Ann Church, 59, of Mt. Morris, died Sunday, October 4, 2020, in the J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.

She was born September 19, 1961, in Waynesburg, a daughter of Victor Church of Spraggs and the late Gail Moore Church.

Denise was a registered nurse. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Waynesburg.

Surviving, in addition to her father, is one brother and his wife, Danny Church and wife Karen of Wana W.Va.; two sisters and their husbands, Donna Tuttle and husband Tim of Wana and Debbie Williams and husband Mark of Miracle Run, W.Va.; nine nieces and nephews and their spouses, Kim Sullivan and Scott, Todd Foley and Pam, Keith Church, Shawn Tuttle and Colleen, Tracey Wade and Jay, Ashley Hunt and Greg, Cody Tuttle, Beth Jones and Eric and Adam Williams; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a great-great-nephew, Daniel Watson.

Friends may call in the Owen-Neely Funeral Home in Blacksville, W.Va. from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Rose Saunders officiating. Interment will follow in the Rosemont Cemetery in Rogersville.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 6, 2020.
