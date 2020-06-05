Denise Marie Durbin, 46, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in her home.

She was born July 11, 1973, in Waynesburg, a daughter of Bonnie Wise Yeager and the late Larry Wade Sr.

On June 16, 2000, she married Rodney Durbin, who survives.

Denise was a homemaker who loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed being outdoors and attending concerts.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her mother, Bonnie Yeager and stepfather, Tom Yeager of Holbrook; two daughters, Ashley Wade of Holbrook, Nichole Cargill of Clarksville; one son, Brian Cargill (Taylor) of Graysville; three grandchildren, Arianna Wade, Christopher Wade and Clara Woods; and one brother, Larry Max Wade Jr. Also surviving are three stepbrothers, Thomas Edward Yeager, Robert Earl Yeager and Donald Yeager; three stepsisters, Donna Marie Jones, Judy A. Eddy and Roxanne Yeager; and several nieces and nephews.

Private services are being handled by Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.