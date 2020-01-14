Dennis Andrew Golitko died unexpectedly in his sleep Thursday, January 9, 2020.

He was born June 10, 1959, to Michael Golitko and Sophie Golitko in Brownsville. He grew up in Vesta 6/Denbo and graduated from Beth-Center High School in 1977. After graduation, he moved to Indiana to live with his brother, and he would remain in Indiana for most of his life. He had worked at various companies and was employed by Co-Tronics in Peru, Ind., at the time of his death.

Dennis is survived by his mother, Sophie Golitko, and his brother, Michael (Judy) Golitko, all of Kokomo. Also surviving are his children, Dennis Andrew Golitko Jr. (D.J.) of Alaska, Maegen (Marcus) Davis of Texas, Debbera (Curtis) Brown of Peru, Connie Golitko (fiance Johnny Panico) of Florida, Brandi (Rikko) Montelongo of Warsaw, Myranda (Andrew) Winch of Peru and Shelby Golitko of Peru, as well as 13 grandchildren, who will greatly miss him. Everyone who knew Dennis understood that he loved his children and his grandchildren very much. Also surviving are two sisters, Denise (Richard) Boone of Phoenixville and Mary Ann (Richard) Lacey of Brownsville, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Dennis was active in the Peru softball league for many years. He was a loyal Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Dennis was a Christian.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., the time of service, Thursday in Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home, 105 West Third Street, Peru, with Pastor Keith Allen officiating. Burial with military rites will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, January 17, in Marion (Ind.) National Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home.

Family and friends may sign the guest book at www.FlowersLeedyAllen.com.