1/1
Dennis E. Minor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dennis E. Minor, 69, of Washington, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, in The Grove of Washington.

He was born February 14, 1951, in Washington, a son of the late Ewing Minor and Helen Storrick Minor, and was raised by Samuel C. and Helen Solomon.

A graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School, Mr. Minor worked for PennDOT for 13 years and owned K&D Lounge in Washington.

He enjoyed fishing, playing pool, playing cards and riding four-wheelers with his kids.

Surviving are two sons, Daniel (Brittney) Minor and Michael Minor, both of Washington; a brother, David (Celene) Minor of Washington; two sisters, Janice (Ron) Steinberg of Phoenix, Ariz., and Elaine (Ronald) Knotts of Washington; a granddaughter, Emma Minor; and several nieces and nephews.

He had been married to Karen Minor, who survives.

Deceased are a brother, Robert Minor; and a sister, Helen Minor.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 810 River Avenue, #140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved