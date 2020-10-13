Dennis E. Minor, 69, of Washington, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, in The Grove of Washington.

He was born February 14, 1951, in Washington, a son of the late Ewing Minor and Helen Storrick Minor, and was raised by Samuel C. and Helen Solomon.

A graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School, Mr. Minor worked for PennDOT for 13 years and owned K&D Lounge in Washington.

He enjoyed fishing, playing pool, playing cards and riding four-wheelers with his kids.

Surviving are two sons, Daniel (Brittney) Minor and Michael Minor, both of Washington; a brother, David (Celene) Minor of Washington; two sisters, Janice (Ron) Steinberg of Phoenix, Ariz., and Elaine (Ronald) Knotts of Washington; a granddaughter, Emma Minor; and several nieces and nephews.

He had been married to Karen Minor, who survives.

Deceased are a brother, Robert Minor; and a sister, Helen Minor.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 810 River Avenue, #140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.