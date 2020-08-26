1/
Dennis F. Catrain
1954 - 2020
Dennis F. Catrain, 66, of Oakdale Borough, died Monday, August 24, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital.

He was born May 18, 1954, in Canonsburg, a son of Helen J. (Mike) Catrain of McDonald and the late Frank J. Catrain.

Mr. Catrain was a 1972 graduate of Fort Cherry High School.

He loved to spend time fishing. He enjoyed going to Presque Isle and Erie as well as visiting his son in Ohio.

On June 3, 1978, he married Estella M. Sweetie, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Dennis F. Catrain Jr. of Lakewood, Ohio; a sister, Bonnie (Bob) Kriberney of Mars; two brothers, Ronald (the late Marie) Catrain of McDonald and David (Sandy) Catrain of Pittsburgh; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 27, in Nation Funeral Home, Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, with the Rev. Justin Amsler, pastor of McDonald Presbyterian Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery, McDonald.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to JDRF, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.

Condolences, photos and additional information are available at www.nationfuneralhome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
28
Service
11:00 AM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
