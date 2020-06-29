Dennis Gene "Yoc" Yocum, 65, of Tionesta, formerly Washington, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.

He was born May 3, 1955 in Washington, a son of the late Ronald and Lucille Giordano Yocum.

Mr. Yocum was a 1973 graduate of Washington High School.

With his family, he owned and operated Yoc's Place in Washington.

He had also been employed by Jessup Steel and worked as grounds keeper for Hunters Station Golf Course in Tionesta.

Yoc enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, he also liked hunting, fishing and was a member of Fryburg's Sportsman's Club in Tionesta.

Surviving are three sons, Jared Yocum (Ashley) of McDonald, Jesse Yocum (Mustafa) of Cecil and Jordan Yocum (Kimmy) of Houston; a step-daughter, Stephanie Senay (J.C.); seven grandchildren, Lucas, Jack, Reed, Abel, Alex, Olivia and McKenna; a brother, Kevin Yocum (Michelle) of Washington; a sister, Angie Walters (Charlie) of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

At the request of the deceased all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342

