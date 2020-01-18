Dennis J. Vavrick Sr., 72, of Washington, formerly of Charleroi, passed away, surrounded by family, Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Born July 11, 1947, he was a son of the late Josephine and John Vavrick of Daisytown; beloved husband to Maria Andrews Vavrick for 53 years; loving father to Dennis (Susan Buchanan) Vavrick Jr., Eric "Scooter" (Bobbie Indof) Vavrick and Carrie Vavrick (Jeffrey) Selvoski; and cherished Pap to Megan and Aaron Vavrick, Alli and Jeremy Indof, and Wyatt, Jaxon, Jeffrey, Derrick and Charles Selvoski. He is survived by brother Edward (Patricia) Vavrick.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, John Vavrick and Nancy Vavrick Molish.

Dennis was extremely proud and involved with his grandchildren, whether at their sporting events, going hunting and fishing, family gatherings, and especially the cherished trips to Disney. He also enjoyed going to the Meadows with his wife. Dennis will be dearly missed by all.

At the family's request, a memorial service will be held privately. As a veteran, his internment will take place at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

View and sign the family's guest book at pittsburghcremation.com.