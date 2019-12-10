It is with deep sadness we share the news of the passing Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, of our brother, father and grandfather Dennis James Bartolotta, 62, formerly of Monongahela.

Dennis was born September 10, 1957, in New Eagle, and was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred R. and Teresa Guastella Bartolotta.

Dennis lived for years in Nashville, Tenn., before moving back to the area and finally residing in Washington. He was originally employed at the former Monongahela Memorial Hospital in New Eagle and held many different jobs over the years.

Dennis loved life and had many interests. He enjoyed listening to music, especially country, and he played the drums and clarinet. Dennis loved watching professional wrestling and "The Wizard of Oz," and Christmas was always his favorite time of year. He also loved to travel.

He is survived by his two sisters, Cynthia Lee Bartolotta of Monongahela and Katherine Louise Bartolotta of Merrittstown; his former wife, Debbie Walters of New Eagle; his children, Christopher James (Amy) Bartolotta of Charleroi and Joshua Michael Bartolotta and Tina Marie Madden, both of Monongahela; and four grandchildren, Angel, Cheyanne, Andrew and David.

The family decided Dennis would be an organ donor. If one person can survive because of him, then his death will not have been in vain.

At the family's request, there will be no public viewing and funeral arrangements will be private. Cards and condolences can be sent directly to the family or in care of Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, PA 15063, 724-258-6767.

Condolences may also be expressed at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.