Dennis James "Jim" Lane, 79, of South Park, passed suddenly Sunday, November 3, 2019, in his home.

He was the beloved husband for more than 60 years of Joan E. Hinkofer Lane; loving father of Lori Lane (Bob Tumolo), James (Julie), Scott (Brenda) and Tracy Cheberenchick (Steve); brother of Mary Ellen Brosick (Nick) and the late Thomas Lane; and grandfather of Lane Leppo (Jamie), Andrew Lee, Lauren Leppo, Cameron Lane, Chase Lane, Aden Cheberenchick and Daniel Ryan.

Jim was a member of the South Park Historical Society and Brotherhood of Railroad Engineers.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday in David J. Henney Funeral Home, South Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, November 8, in St. Joan of Arc Church, South Park.

Contributions may be made to the South Park Historical Society.

www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com