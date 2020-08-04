1/1
Dennis L. Crumrine
Dennis L. Crumrine, 73, of Washington, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, in Transitions Healthcare of Washington.

He was born August 3, 1947, in Washington, a son of the late Norman and Fern Hixenbaugh Crumrine.

He was a 1966 graduate of Washington High School, and went on to be a salesman in many areas of sales.

He was very artistic and creative. He was a former member of the Pulaski Club and Washington Moose Lodge 22.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War.

Of all his accomplishments, Dennis was most proud of surmounting his issues with smoking, drinking and gambling. He was, indeed, looked up to by many he mentored through organizations such as Gamblers Anonymous. To all who knew him, he was a good man who conquered his demons.

Surviving are his beloved companion of 24 years, Debra Powell of Washington; two daughters, Christie (Mark) Taylor of Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga., and Denise Crumrine of Indiana; an aunt, Mary Kita of Washington; and several cousins.

All services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Citizens Library, 55 South College Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director, and Andrew C. Piatt, director.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 4, 2020.
