Dennis L. Hagan, 73, of St. Lawrence, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, in the Reading Hospital emergency room.

He was the husband of Kathy A. Weiler Hagan. Born in Washington, he was a son of the late Joseph K. and Ruth Mary Williams Hagan.

Dennis served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Vietnam War. Anytime the branches of service were being honored, Dennis would always remind you of the 5th branch of service: the U.S. Coast Guard. He worked for 20 years for Welders & Pipe Fitters Local 798, Tulsa, Okla., and later for 20 years at Carpenter Technology, retiring in 2008.

He was a member of Reading Lodge 549 F&AM, Rajah Shrine, Rajah Legion of Honor, serving as commander in 1996 and currently serving as its adjutant since 2008, Mid-Atlantic Shrine Association Legion of Honor commander 2009-10 and was the current president of Rajah Hospital Service.

Dennis enjoyed model railroading and gardening and loved his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife Kathy, he is survived by his sons, David W., husband of Karri Hagan of Traverse City, Mich., and Jamie A., husband of Aida Weiler of Birdsboro; his brother, Joseph J. Hagan Sr., husband of Joyce of Birdsboro; his five grandchildren, Erica, Ashley, Anthony, Ethan and Alexa; his two great-grandchildren, Curtis and Darius; a niece; a nephew; four great-nieces and great-nephews; and several great-great-nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Masonic service will be conducted at 8 p.m. by Reading Lodge 549. Funeral procession departs promptly from the funeral home for graveside services at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 9, with the Rev. David C. Newhart, Rajah Chaplain, officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

Please honor Dennis by making contributions to , c/o Rajah Shrine, P.O. Box 40, Blandon, PA 19510. www.kleefuneralhome.com.