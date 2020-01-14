Dennis Nelson Williams, 71, of Waynesburg, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, in his home, with his family by his side, after a long battle with cancer.

Born July 16, 1948, in Vinton, Va., he was a son of the late Charles and Lucy Meredith Strothers.

Dennis was a member of the Latter Day Saints in Vinton, Va. He served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969 for the 25th Infantry 1st and 5th Mech Unit, where he received a Purple Heart with two Oak Clusters, a Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal and a Combat Infantry Badge.

Dennis was a member of the American Legion Post 330, Waynesburg, and the Moose Lodge 461, Waynesburg. He was also a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars 4793, Waynesburg, Military Order of Purple Hearts 34, Waynesburg, and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 123, Waynesburg.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Tedrow Williams of Waynesburg; daughter Wendy (John Fisher) Williams of Richmond, Va.; son Troy Williams of Buchanan, Va.; stepdaughter Crystal Morris of Waynesburg; five grandchildren, Layne Williams, Rikki and Cooper Morris and Zakary and Scott Milton; four sisters, Doris Sowers, Jean Delong, Shirley Overacre and Marie Gray, all of Roanoke, Va.; brother Claude Williams of Vinton, Va.; and mother-in-law Rhea Tedrow of Salineville, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronald, Eldridge and Leon Williams, and stepson Chad Milton.

Per Dennis' request, a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 17, in Centennial Cemetery, Aleppo, with full military honors conducted by the U.S. Army and the American Legion Post 330.

