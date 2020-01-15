Dennis Patrick Barna, 73, of Cecil, died Friday, January 10, 2020, in St. Clair Hospital.

He was born April 16, 1946, in McKeesport, a son of the late Edward and Mildred Dougherty Barna.

He was a social member of Cecil American Legion and the Granish Club.

He was a self-employed artist and sign painter in McKeesport for many years and was employed by Weavertown Environmental Group.

Surviving are two brothers, Robert (Connie) Barna of Austin, Texas, and William C. (Rosemarie) Barna of Donora; a sister, Maureen (Frank) Benko of Georgetown, Texas; several nieces and nephews; and great friends Donald (Janet) Fuchs and Ted (Marilyn) Krzywiecki, all of Cecil.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald T. Barna.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 17, in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road (Route 50), Cecil, where a blessing service will be held at 8 p.m. with Father George DeVille officiating. Interment will be private.