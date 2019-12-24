Dennis Paul "Boot" "Buggin" "Den" Buddenhagen of Washington, formerly of North Braddock, 56, died Friday, December 20, 2019.

He was a beloved son of Lorraine and the late Joseph Cinciripini.

He was the loving father of Joe (Ashley) Buddenhagen, Jennifer (Matt) Daniels and Dennis Buddenhagen; cherished grandfather of Juelene, Dylan and Brylee; dear brother of Debe (Brad) Deshaies, Joseph (Lisa) Cinciripini, Jr. and Beth Ann Cinciripini; also survived by nieces, nephews, Danielle Morgan and family.

Den inherited his passions in life from his father, Joe, which was one of the reasons he became an owner operator of Aamco transmission in Washington for over 25 years.

He had a passion and love for dirt bikes, street bikes, model trains, RC cars and lots of great music, like Rush and many other great bands.

Most important in life was Den's family. He cherished his family and was always a hero to his children. They will miss his sense of humor, his mentoring, his great smile and how he lived life to the fullest.

Friends are welcome 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Avenue at James Street, Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350.

A mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday in Sacred Heart Church.