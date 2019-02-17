Dennis S. Campbell, 64, of Washington, died on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, in his home.

He was born on December 22, 1954, in Washington, a son of the late Floyd and Mildred Ankrum Campbell.

A graduate of Washington High School, he worked as a journeyman electrician for a Pittsburgh Local Union.

Dennis enjoyed cars and computers.

Surviving are three siblings, Marvin C. Campbell, of Brandon, Fla., Jan Campbell, of Brandon, Fla., and Myra Campbell, of Asbury Park, N.J.

At the request of the deceased, all services will be private, and held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the , 112 Washington Place #1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or the , 444 Liberty Ave #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Additional information and guestbook are available on line at www.NealFuneralHome.com.