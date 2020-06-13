Denver "Denny" Eugene Cogar, 60, of Claysville, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Lafayette Medical Center, Lafayette, La.

He was born December 3, 1959, in Buckhannon, W.Va., the son of Harry Denver Cogar and Wilda Jean Nitz Cogar of Waynesburg.

Denny was a 1978 graduate of Trinity High School and worked for Russco as a construction superintendent.

He was a member of First Baptist Church.

Denny loved hunting and enjoyed boating with his family. He docked his boat at Engle's Holiday Harbor.

On April 26, 1980, he married Debrah "Debbie" Thomas, who survives.

Also surviving are his children, Kelli (Armand) Benner of Washington and Derick (fiancee, Autumn Moore) of Claysville; a sister, Denise R. Robison of Marianna; two brothers, Harry D. "Joe" (Tracy) Cogar II of Canonsburg, Rodney D. Cogar of Waynesburg; two grandchildren, Cyler and Maelyn; his favorite pet, his dog, Niki; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a brother, Roger A. Cogar.

Friends will be received from 10 to noon, the time of service, Thursday, June 18, in First Baptist Church, 101 South College Street, Washington, with Pastor Arnold Watts officiating. Burial will follow in Claysville Cemetery.

