Derek A. Lohr, 27, of Waynesburg, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, in a traffic accident.

He was born April 20, 1992, in Washington, a son of Lenny Lohr and Patty Howard Lohr.

Derek was a graduate of Waynesburg Central High School. In 2016, he graduated from Grove City College, where he was the president of the Pan Sophic Fraternity.

He was employed by Bailey Steel and Supply at Marianna.

Derek was a lifetime resident of Waynesburg and was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Ruff Creek.

Derek enjoyed fishing and sports. He played baseball and basketball in high school. He was an avid Duke basketball fan.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a sister, Payton Lohr of Mt. Morris; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 13, with Pastor Paul Salosky officiating, followed by interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.