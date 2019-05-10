Derek John Gledhill (1994 - 2019)
Service Information
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA
15317
(724)-941-3211
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
7:30 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Obituary
Derek John Gledhill, 25, of Canonsburg, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019.

He was the loving son of Therese Fornear and Shane Gledhill; dear brother of Dylan Gledhill; and cherished grandson of Sylvia (the late John) Gledhill and the late Robert and Elizabeth Fornear. He will be deeply missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Derek was a proud graduate of Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, where he earned his diploma as a heavy equipment operator. Having a passion for the outdoors, Derek loved to hunt, fish, golf and ride dirt bikes. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers fan.

Family and friends are welcome from noon to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11, in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211. A funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home.

To add or view tributes, visit www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 10, 2019
