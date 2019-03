Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Derrick Justus Whipkey.

Derrick Justus Whipkey, 26, of South Franklin, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

He was born April 29, 1992, in Washington, a son of Gary Whipkey Jr. and Rhonda Fisher Whipkey of South Franklin.

Mr. Whipkey graduated from McGuffey High School, where he was an outstanding quarterback on the football team.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and playing and watching football.

Mr. Whipkey was a member of Champion Christian Center, where he played acoustic guitar in the worship band.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are three brothers, Nicholas Whipkey of Prosperity and Christian Whipkey and Nathan Whipkey, both of South Franklin; paternal grandparents Gary and Jill Whipkey of Washington; and maternal grandmother Ginger Fisher of Washington.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, with Pastor Nathan Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Prosperity Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Champion Christian Center, 1200 Donnan Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

