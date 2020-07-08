Diana D. Pierson, 71, of Washington, formerly of New Cumberland, West Virginia, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 6, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

She was born March 17, 1949, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Wendell W. and Dolores I. Thayer Stouffer.

Mrs. Pierson was a 1967 graduate of Oak Glenn High School. She went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary and Special Education from West Liberty State College in 1971. Mrs. Pierson was of the Christian faith. She was employed as a teacher for Washington School District for 36 years from where she retired in 2009. Mrs. Pierson was a member of the Martha Washington Quilters Guild and volunteered with the Washington Literacy Council. She was also a member of the local and state retired teachers association and volunteered with the Washington Community Theatre. She also volunteered and helped with the Oglebay Woodcarvers Guild shows and fundraising events. Mrs. Pierson enjoyed working in her flower beds and gardening, sewing, quilting, crafts and jewelry making. She also enjoyed going to her retired teacher luncheons. Most of all, Mrs. Pierson enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the times spent with her grandchildren. Her family meant everything to her and she will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

On August 21, 1971, she married Albert L. Pierson Jr. who survives. Also surviving is a son, Seth Pierson of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Megan (Ben) Dunaway of Wheeling; a sister, Gloria (Kirk) Witzberger of Iowa; and two grandchildren, Keegan and Cullen Dunaway.

In addition to her mother and father, Mrs. Pierson was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Keith Stouffer.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 in the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, in the funeral home with the Rev. Fred McCloskey officiating. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

In the continued interest of public health and safety, all guests attending the visitation and funeral service are asked to wear a facial covering and to practice social distancing. Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to the Washington Community Theater or to the Washington Literacy Council.