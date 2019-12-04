Diana E. Verscharen, 54, of Eighty Four, Nottingham Township, died peacefully Monday, December 2, 2019, in her home.

She was born December 3, 1964, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of M. Jane Madler Peters of Brookline and the late Lawrence F. Peters.

Diana was employed in the bakery department of Giant Eagle at Donaldson's Crossroads in Peters Township.

She was a member of Thomas Presbyterian Church and enjoyed spending time with her children, especially attending their sporting events, and with her family.

Surviving are her husband, Jeff Verscharen; three sons, Andrew, Joseph and Daniel Verscharen, all at home; a daughter, Michele Werme (Paul) of Baldwin; two sisters, Laura Novelli of Scott Township and Carolyn Peters of Brookline; a grandson, Ryan; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m., the time of services, Thursday, December 5, in Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, with Pastor Bill Lusk officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .