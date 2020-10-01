Diana "Di" Raciborski Florian, 60, of Cecil, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian. She was born May 27, 1960, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Bessie Jean O'Neill Raciborski and the late Raymond "Whitey" Raciborski.

Diana was born and raised in Canonsburg, graduating from Canon-McMillan High School in 1978. After high school, she attended Montefiore Hospital School of Radiology where she graduated in 1980. For the past 30 years, she worked as a mammographer at Weinstein Imaging Associates in Greentree.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her mother, Bessie Jean Raciborski of Canonsburg; sisters, Lori Cromp and her husband Michael of McDonald and Karen Petrola and her husband Mark of Scenery Hill; nieces, Sydney and Jenna Cromp; nephews, Michael and Zachary Petrola; and her beloved dog, Petey.

At the request of the deceased, private visitation and services will be held in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 PA Route 136, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

