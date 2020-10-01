1/
Diana "Di" (Raciborski) Florian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Diana "Di" Raciborski Florian, 60, of Cecil, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian. She was born May 27, 1960, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Bessie Jean O'Neill Raciborski and the late Raymond "Whitey" Raciborski.

Diana was born and raised in Canonsburg, graduating from Canon-McMillan High School in 1978. After high school, she attended Montefiore Hospital School of Radiology where she graduated in 1980. For the past 30 years, she worked as a mammographer at Weinstein Imaging Associates in Greentree.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her mother, Bessie Jean Raciborski of Canonsburg; sisters, Lori Cromp and her husband Michael of McDonald and Karen Petrola and her husband Mark of Scenery Hill; nieces, Sydney and Jenna Cromp; nephews, Michael and Zachary Petrola; and her beloved dog, Petey.

At the request of the deceased, private visitation and services will be held in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 PA Route 136, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

To view or extend condolences, please visit www.salandrafunerals.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
304 West Pike St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
724-745-8120
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved