Diana L. Fleming, 57, of Fredericktown, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, August 26, 2019, at her residence.

She was born March 23, 1962 in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Albert and Helen Crolus Ricci.

Mrs. Fleming was a 1980 graduate of Beth Center High School. She also attended Penn Commercial Business School where she earned a degree in business and Greene County Vo-Tech where she earned her LPN degree. She then attended WCCC becoming a Registered Nurse.

Diana was previous employed by Golden Living in Waynesburg and currently employed by Premiere Health Care in Washington for 10 years as a RN with over 37 total years in nursing.

She was a member of St. Hugh Catholic Church in Carmichaels and former longtime member of St. Michaels Church in Fredericktown where she was a CCD teacher and also taught Bible school.

Diana's grandchildren were her everything. Every free moment not working revolved around her grandkids. She was also very fond of her dog Chloe.

On February 13, 1982 she married Joseph L. "Jody" Fleming, Sr. who survives.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are three children, Joseph L. "Jody" Fleming Jr. (Amanda) of Fredericktown, Justin Fleming (Lauren) of Canonsburg, and Diandra Fleming of Fredericktown; three grandchildren, Joseph "JJ" Fleming III, Jonah and Oliver Fleming; three sisters, Donna Fullem of Fredericktown, Ruthann Headley (Charles) of Low Hill, and Mariane Kara (Mark) of East Millsboro; one brother, Albert Ricci (Lois) of Jefferson; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, is her stepfather, John Henry McArdle; and brother-in-law, Thomas Fullem.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, LTD., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown. Prayers will be said 10 a.m. Friday, August 30, in the Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mathias Parish, St. Hugh Church in Carmichaels, with Father Al McGinnis officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery Coal Center. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.