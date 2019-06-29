Diana L. Husenits Huggins, 62, of Crucible, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at her home after a long illness.

She was the daughter of Loretta Shaffer Husenits Kooser and Clarence Kooser. She was born November 16, 1956, in Republic.

On November 27, 1977, she married Donnie R. Huggins, who preceded her in death in 2005. Also preceding her in death were her parents; and nephew Keith Haky.

Diana is survived by two daughters, Dawn L. Coln (Mike) of Crucible and Jessicia Huggins of Carmichaels; four grandchildren, Jessie and Cristian Rychtarsky, and Gracie and Harmony Huggins; two brothers, Darryl Husenits (Linda), and Chris Husenits (Cindy), both of Carmichaels; three sisters, JoAnn Crow of Greenville, Delores Haky (Keith) of Mather and Frances Balazick of Rices Landing; and several nieces and nephews.

Diana was a faithful member of New Apostolic Church of Crucible. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. Diana was kind-hearted and always had a kind word for everyone.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, July 5, at New Apostolic Church, Ferry Road, Rices Landing, with priest Ahmed Sheriff.