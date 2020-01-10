Diana Lynn Cross Gumbert, 58, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, Thursday, January 9, 2020.

Born July 20, 1961, in Washington, she was a daughter of the late Delbert Sr. and Betty Cross of Cecil.

She married her beloved husband, James Gumbert, July 5, 2003; she was the loving mother of Crystal (Anthony) Bernardi of Canonsburg; cherished grandmother of Aaliyah Hutchinson; dear sister of Betty Jo (Ron) Totterdale of Canonsburg and Randy (Paula) Cross of Southview; niece of Dorothy Campbell; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her grandson, Anthony; and brother Delbert Cross Jr.

Diana graduated from Canon-McMillan High School in 1979. After graduation she worked for 32 years for the state as a mental health care assistant at Western State and Mayview Hospital. She finished her career with Penn-Dot as a payroll clerk.

She was a proud member of Slovene National Benefit Society (SNPJ) Lodge 138 of Strabane and White Eagle Fraternal Club of Canonsburg.

Diana was a fun-loving person who enjoyed the company of her family and friends. She was always the life of the party. Diana loved her dog, Hanna. She was a hard worker and loved helping others. Diana will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends are welcome from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 12, at Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. Additional viewing will take place from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., the time of service, Monday, January 13, with Pastor Steven Parkhill officiating. Interment at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SNPJ Lodge 138 Scholarship, Strabane. View and sign the family's guest book at pittsburghcremation.com.