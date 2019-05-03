Loving Wife, Mother, Stepmother, Sister, Grandmother & Great-grandmother

Diana Lynn Greene Devenney McManus, 73, of Wellsburg, W.Va., formerly of West Finley, died Wednesday, May, 1, 2019, unexpectedly in her home. She was born June 2, 1945, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Charles W. and Dolores J. Welsh Greene.

Mrs. McManus attended McGuffey High School. She had been employed as an equipment operator for Teamsters Union Local 341. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Wellsburg. She enjoyed camping, loved the outdoors, her animals, and enjoyed fundraising for the .

On October 9, 1993, she married Ronald E. McManus, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, James H. (Bernice) Devenney III of Washington and Melvin H. (Anita) Devenney Sr. of West Finley; two daughters, Charlotte "Tina" M. Devenney David of Midway and Nancy J. (Melvin) Devenney Midcap of Follansbee, W.Va.; two stepsons, Ronald C. (Tanya) McManus of North Carolina and Larry F. McManus of Wellsburg; three brothers, Charles W. (Janice) Greene of Hickory, Daniel W. (Janet) Greene of Hickory and Donald B. (Patricia) Greene of Washington; three sisters, Dolores J. McMillan of Washington, Janet E. (Bill) Miller of Washington and Charlotte D. McMillan of Waynesburg; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. McManus was preceded in death by her previous husband, whom she married July 29, 1961, and died March 1, 1989; a son, Paul Robert Devenney; and a great-grandchild, Bumblebee (Bee) Courtwright.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Wilson at E. Katherine Avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at the funeral home, with Pastor Scott Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow at West Finley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the , 1 Medical Center Drive, Morgantown, WV 26506.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.