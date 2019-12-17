Diana Lynn Spence, of Washington, died in her home unexpectedly Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was born in Washington January 6, 1956, a daughter of the late Johny Jones Jr. and Louella "Skeeter" Bennett Jones.

Mrs. Spence attended Eighth Ward Grade School and was a 1974 graduate of Washington High School. After high school she attended Irene's Beauty Academy and was a licensed beautician, who worked at several salons in the Washington area.

On March 12, 1977, she married Ray E. Spence Jr., who survives. In 1988, they moved to Cranberry Township, where together they raised two daughters, Shelby (Ryan) Fletcher of Okemos, Mich., and Melissa (Kyfer) Rumburd of Mars. In 2009, she and her husband returned to their hometown of Washington.

Mrs. Spence was very artistic and loved crafting. She enjoyed ceramics, crocheting and flower arranging. She also loved cats, particularly the two she leaves behind, Gizmo and Isabel. Diana was "over the moon" awaiting the birth of her first grandchild in March 2020.

Surviving, in addition to her immediate family, are a sister, Kimberly (Jeffrey) Yunkun of Prospect, Ky.; a sister-in-law, Lynne (Mike) Hellmann of Lancaster; a brother-in-law, Clarke Spence of Gilbert, Ariz.; two nieces; two nephews; and many cousins.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public viewing or service. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made in Diana's memory to Pet Search, P.O. Box 1653, Washington, PA 15301, or Presbyterian Senior Care, 835 South Main Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor.

