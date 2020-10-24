1/
Diane E. McCarthy
A Memorial Mass for Diane E. McCarthy, who passed away January 17, 2018, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 317 W. Pike St., Canonsburg. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic and state mandated rules, which must be followed, everyone must wear a mask.

Arrangements are entrusted to Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120.







Published in Observer-Reporter from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
OCT
27
Interment
St. Patrick Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
304 West Pike St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
724-745-8120
