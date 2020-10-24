A Memorial Mass for Diane E. McCarthy, who passed away January 17, 2018, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 317 W. Pike St., Canonsburg. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic and state mandated rules, which must be followed, everyone must wear a mask.

Arrangements are entrusted to Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120.