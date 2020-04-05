Diane H. Taylor

Obituary
Diane H. Taylor, 65, of McMurray, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020.

She was born May 11, 1954, a daughter of the late Andrew and Doris Hrycko.

She was the beloved wife to Harold Duncan Taylor III; loving mother of Dylan Michael Taylor and Derek Hunter Taylor; and cherished sister to Andrew (JoAnne) Hrycko, Barbara (Jim) Guest, David Hrycko (Kathy), Thomas (Pam) Hrycko and Marian (Mark) Kriston. She is also survived by her brothers- and sisters-in-law, John Copeland, Megan (Joseph) DeSantola, Michael (Valerie) Taylor and Adana Taylor (Peter).

Diane was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Hrycko, and her sister-in-law, Deborah Copeland.

Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HeKima Place, P.O. Box 645708, Pittsburgh, PA 15264-5255.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Apr. 5, 2020
