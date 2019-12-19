Diane L. Pilkington Worstell, 73, of Florham Park, N.J., died unexpectedly Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Born in Washington, she resided in Washington, and Canonsburg, and moved to Florham Park, 20 years ago.

A graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School and Ocean County Community College, Diane was formerly employed as a secretary for AT&T in Florham Park and at Christensen and Hutchison. She also traveled widely with her husband supporting the IEEE 802.11 conferences.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Harry Worstell; son David Worstell and wife Tina (Gardner) of Monongahela; daughter Christine Schneider of West Bloomfield, Mich.; four granddaughters, Kimberly and Meagan Worstell, Trinity and Tiffany Schneider; and by two sisters, Bonnie Downing and Linda Dolan, both of Washington. Diane is predeceased by a sister, Margaret Dino.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 21, at First United Methodist Church of Canonsburg, 161 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, with a reception following at the church after the service.

Interment will be at Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens, 43300 W. 12 Mile Road, Novi, MI 48377, at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, send memorial donations to , 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.