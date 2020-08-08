Diane M. Briggs, 74, of McDonald, passed on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

She was born July 31, 1946 in Pittsburgh; a daughter of Aimable and Emily Vidal Pensis.

Diane was an avid Nascar fan and enjoyed watching TV.

Surviving are two children Michael Pensis of McDonald and Missi Kietz of Ruffsdale; a sister JoAnn Debensky of Sharpsville; a brother John Vidal of Pittsburgh; three grandchildren Michael Pensis, Jennifer Boyer, and Scott Cook; one great-grandchild Coltin Frye, and a her companion Phillip Falck of McDonald.

Deceased are two Brothers David and Joseph Pensis.

All arrangements are private and entrusted to Nation Funeral Home Inc. 218 E. Lincoln Ave. McDonald, PA. 15057.