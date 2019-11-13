Diane Mary Hertzler, 61, of McDonald, entered eternal life Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in TownView Health and Rehabilitation Center, Canonsburg. She died from lung cancer.

She was born March 29, 1958, a daughter of Dolores Vincenti Hoag of McDonald and the late John Hoag.

Diane was a member of Fort Cherry High School Class of 1976.

Since 1999, she had worked as personal care associate at Country Meadows Retirement Communities in Bridgeville, where she was a mentor to new co-workers and known for her kindness with residents.

Diane was an animal lover and devoted to her many pets.

On March 29, 2006, she married Dale Hertzler, who died July 16, 2019.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, are a son, Paul Snatchko and husband Eric Schrimshaw of Orlando, Fla.; a son, Joseph Snatchko and wife Erin of Findlay Township; a daughter, Kristy Springer and companion B.J. Baker of Bulger; two brothers, David and Dale Hoag; five grandchildren, Ethan Springer, Aiden and Annabella Snatchko and Mariah and Brayden Zombeck; two stepdaughters, Jennifer Hertzler and Courtney Gray; and three stepgrandchildren, Phoenix, Alianna and Adelina Gray.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc., 314 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, 724-926-2800, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 15. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to the Washington Area Humane Society of Eighty Four or Heritage Public Library of McDonald.

