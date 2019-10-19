Diane R. Daniels, 70, of McDonald, died Friday, October 18, 2019, surrounded by family at her home.

She was born February 13, 1949, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Florian A. and Marcella M. Klein Czapski.

Mrs. Daniels was administrative assistant to the Chief of the McDonald Police Department until she retired in January 2017.

She was a member of St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, McDonald. She was a former Girl Scout and Brownie leader in Midway. She was a member of the Midway Halloween Parade Committee, a sponsor of the Fort Cherry Majorettes and Drill Team, past president of the Fort Cherry Elementary PTA and past president of the Fort Cherry Band Parents.

Mrs. Daniels enjoyed gardening, reading, stamp collecting, oil painting and HGTV. She loved boating at the family camp in Pymatuning, going on ocean cruises and spending winters in Florida.

On May 17, 1975 she married William A. Daniels, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Jacelyn (Steve) Pulleo of Jefferson Hills; a son, Christopher Daniels, at home; a sister, Debbie Czapski of Farmington; a brother, Randy Czapski of Hickory; and two grandchildren, Joseph and Gabrielle Pulleo.

Deceased are two brothers, Andrew and Bernard Czapski.

Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 2 to 4 and from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald. Everyone is asked to meet at St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, McDonald, for a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 22. Burial will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to , National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316.

Condolences, photos and additional information are available at www.nationfuneralhome.com.