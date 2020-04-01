Diane R. Long, 66, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 29, 2020, in her home.

She was born January 28, 1954, in Canonsburg, a daughter of John and Mildred Patterson Walls.

Diane was a 1971 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School and graduated from Duffs Business School with an associate degree in business.

She was employed as a program worker for ARC Human Services for many years until she went on medical leave in January.

Diane was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Canonsburg.

Surviving are a daughter, Kera L. Long of Canonsburg; two granddaughters, Mia and Mikayla Penn, both of Canonsburg; two brothers, Steven Walls and John Walls, both of Canonsburg; two sisters, Brenda Walls Glover (Charles Jr.) of Virginia Beach, Va., and Janet Walls Belgrave of Chesapeake, Va.; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the present restrictions, a memorial service to celebrate Diane's life will be scheduled for a later date.

