Diania Lee Kerley Kronk, 54, of Carmichaels, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Sycamore.

Diania was born January 4, 1966, in Vestaburg, a daughter of the late Frances Lorraine Housel Kerley.

Mrs. Kronk is survived by three children, Kelly Titchenell of Mather, and Robert and Tyler Kronk, both of Carmichaels; five grandchildren, Kelystah, Marymae and Shawn Martisko, Karson and Kayden Kronk; a sister, Nola Smith of Marianna, and brother Harold Kerley (Kim) of Orofino, Idaho; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A sister, Kimberly Kerley, is deceased.

Diania worked as a home health aid for Don's Services.

She enjoyed cooking, dancing and watching the Steelers.

Family and friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home, Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, (724)966-5100.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home, Inc.

Masks and social distancing must be maintained in the funeral home and surrounding porch.