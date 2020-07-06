1/1
Diania Lee Kerley Kronk
1966 - 2020
Diania Lee Kerley Kronk, 54, of Carmichaels, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Sycamore.

Diania was born January 4, 1966, in Vestaburg, a daughter of the late Frances Lorraine Housel Kerley.

Mrs. Kronk is survived by three children, Kelly Titchenell of Mather, and Robert and Tyler Kronk, both of Carmichaels; five grandchildren, Kelystah, Marymae and Shawn Martisko, Karson and Kayden Kronk; a sister, Nola Smith of Marianna, and brother Harold Kerley (Kim) of Orofino, Idaho; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A sister, Kimberly Kerley, is deceased.

Diania worked as a home health aid for Don's Services.

She enjoyed cooking, dancing and watching the Steelers.

Family and friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home, Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, (724)966-5100.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home, Inc.

Masks and social distancing must be maintained in the funeral home and surrounding porch.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Paul M Lesako Funeral Home Inc
Paul M Lesako Funeral Home Inc
204 Dowlin Ave
Carmichaels, PA 15320
(724) 966-5100
